Teen charged for stabbing Linden schoolgirl

A 15-year-old girl virtually appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court charged for the offence of felonious wounding committed on a fellow Linden schoolchild back in January.

The teen, who hails from Mackenzie, Linden, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 23, 2020, she wounded another child at Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

She was placed on $100,000 bail and was scheduled to reappear in court on June 15, 2020.

The virtual complainant (VC), of Central Amelia’s Ward, was reportedly stabbed in her lower back with a 12-inch “Rambo” knife by the accused, during a fight on the day in question.

The incident was caught on camera and shared extensively on social media.

Following the incident, the VC, who is a student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School, underwent emergency surgery as she suffered extensive injuries.

Based on reports, the injured student was involved in a physical altercation with another female student of the said school when she was stabbed in the lower back by a third female student.

In the video, the knife could be seen lodged in her body as she bled profusely and pleaded with persons to be taken to the hospital. She was later taken to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), where she was admitted.