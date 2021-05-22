Teen busted with cocaine at Parika

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male after he was found in possession of 1.32 grams of cocaine.

The discovery was made Thursday at about 20:30 hours on the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

It was reported that ranks in the region were performing foot patrol duties on the Parika Public Road when they observed a male standing idly alongside the gas station.

As a result, he was aapproached and a search was conducted on his person during which a quantity of rock-like whitish substance suspected to be cocaine was found in his right hand.

He was then arrested and cautioned and he replied “Officer is Sasha give me it fuh hold”.

On arrival at Parika Police Station, the suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and full view of his father and it amounted to 1.32 grams.

Statements taken, investigations are continuing.