Teen boys robbed at gunpoint while buying Chinese food 

Two boys, aged 18 and 19, were on Tuesday evening robbed at gunpoint while they were buying food from Yong’s Chinese Restaurant located at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The incident occurred at around 20:15h as the teens were waiting on the roadway after they placed the order for the food.

According to a police report, the lone suspect approached the young men, held them at gunpoint, and relieved them of cash and other valuables.

The gunman escaped with $45,000 in cash, a wallet and a cellphone.

Investigations are ongoing.