Teen beaten, robbed and dragged by gunmen

A 16-year-old girl is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was attacked, beaten and robbed by two gunmen a short distance from her Garnett and Delph Streets, Georgetown home.

The young woman was reportedly attacked at about 18:00h on Thursday night as she was making her way home.

<<Inews>> understands that two men rode up on a motorcycle and attempted to relieve that teen of the bag she was wearing around her shoulder.

After the young woman put of some resistance, she was dealt one blow to her face with a pistol one of the men were carrying. The young woman reportedly fell onto the roadway in an unconscious state.

The duo then dragged the teenage a short distance from the scene before making good their escape.

However, what left relatives outrage was that the police arrived at the scene an hour later, took the injured young woman to the hospital without making contact with them.

It was until the teen regained consciousness was her family contacted by doctors and told of what had transpired.

The entire robbery was reportedly caught on CCTV footage, however Police are also yet to review same.

The family is fearful since the perpetrators are roaming the streets freely and as such, they are calling on the relevant authorities to urgently look into the matter.

Pic saved as Robbery, Robbery 1,