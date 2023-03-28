Teen arrested over murder of Port Kaituma man

A 17-year-old lad has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old porknocker of Quarry Top, Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Shimron Benjamin was reportedly murdered this morning.

Police said at around 00:30hrs today, the victim was last seen alive, drinking ‘high wine’ in the company of the teen suspect.

Then at around 01:00hrs, a 64-year-old farmer of S1A Junction, Four-Mile Village, saw the victim lying motionless in the grass some 30ft from his home, with blood on his head.

The farmer immediately informed Royston Bumbury, the Toshao of Four-Mile Village, who came with his ATV and escorted the victim to Port Kaituma District Hospital, where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.

The victim’s body was examined, and it was observed that his face was “bashed in”, according to the police. The body is at the Port Kaituma District Hospital’s Mortuary pending a Post-Mortem Examination.

The matter was reported to the Police at 01:51hrs. Less than 10 minutes later, at about 02:00hrs, the scene was visited where detectives found a piece of rock with a reddish substance suspected to be blood on it.

--- ---