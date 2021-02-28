Teen arrested after stabbing ECD man during row

An 18-year-old young man is now in police custody after he stabbed a man during a row earlier today.

The injured man has been identified as 24-year-old Shafeek Abdool of Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the suspect and victim had a misunderstanding when the teenager picked up a glass bottle, broke it and stabbed the victim several times about his body.

Abdool was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he is in a critical condition.

Medical examination has revealed that he sustained puncture to the left lung.

Meanwhile, the teenager was arrested and escorted to the same medical facility to seek medical attention after crying out for pains about his body.

He was seen and examined and deemed clinically okay, the police said. He is presently in custody at the Vigilance Police Station.

Investigation is in progress.