Teen among 5 injured in Linden shooting

An earlier morning shooting incident at Mackenzie, Linden, has left five persons including a teenager injured.

Based on police reports, the incident occurred at about 06:21h today (Sunday, December 29th, 2024) at the head of Dakama Circle Street, Five Corner Junction in Mackenzie.

Commander of Regional Division #10, Guy Nurse, along with Inspector Garnette, Sergeant Jacque, Detective Corporal Peters, and other police ranks visited the scene at 06:30h.

Enquiries disclosed that a violent altercation occurred at Five Corner Junction, Mackenzie, stemming from a heated dispute between two groups of known individuals. During the confrontation, at least three suspects drew firearms and discharged multiple shots, resulting in several injuries.

Five individuals sustained injuries during the incident:

** Rondel Rodney, a 27-year-old unemployed male resident of Lot 265 One Mile Wismar Linden, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg

** Tyrone Newton, a 21-year-old male resident of Lot 70 Half Mile Wismar, was shot in his right foot

** (Name withheld), a 17-year-old male from Poker Street, Wismar, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand,

** Brian Johnson, a 25-year-old male resident from Lot 128 Half Mile Wismar Linden, was stabbed in his right eye;

** Glaston Bristol, a 31-year-old male resident of Red Crescent Road, Mackenzie received a chop wound to his head and was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention and remains under police guard.

Bristol is suspected of being one of the individuals who discharged a firearm during the incident.

Police say associates transported all injured parties to the hospital, where they were admitted for treatment. Their conditions are classified as serious but stable.

When questioned, the injured parties refused to provide any information to investigating officers.

Nevertheless, two other males – identified only as ‘Joby’ & ‘Shaquille Lambert’ called Shaq – were also suspected to be discharging firearms. They are yet to be arrested.

Gunshot residue swabs were collected from all injured individuals’ hands.

Meanwhile, evidence recovered from the scene includes seven 9mm spent shell casings, two 9mm live rounds, and one warhead. The investigation remains active and ongoing.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The following persons are suspects:

1. Gladstone Bristol (under guard at GPHC)

2. ⁠Rondel Rodney (under guard Linden Hospital)

3. Shaquille Lambert

4. ⁠Jobby

