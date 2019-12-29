Teen allegedly tortured by cops faces more medical complications

Just about two weeks ago, 17-year-old Ashkay Budhairam of West Minster, West Bank Demerara, was allegedly beaten and burned by two cops after he was kidnapped and held for several hours.

However, while his burns and other external injuries are healing, other complications have arisen. During an interview with his mother Seetadai Luj, she explained that her son is now bleeding and his ribcage area also hurts excruciatingly.

“His ribs hurting now and he just bleeding from his mouth. I didn’t carry him back as yet with concerning the blood but the burns healing now. We looking after it,” she explained.

When <<<Inews>>> spoke with the teenager, he had detailed the traumatic experience, saying that he was handcuffed, beaten and burned with hot water. Two law enforcement officers were taken into custody for the alleged beating and torturing of the young lad. They were charged jointly for abducting and assaulting the teen and released on bail.

“Right now, I feel that there is no justice for him. We don’t have money to ensure that these persons are jailed. I tell myself to just leave it like that because we know what will happen…I’m a single parent mother with seven children,” Luj expressed.

Budhairam had recalled that he was with a few friends in a nearby village, Schoonord, when eight unknown men showed up with weapons in two cars. They proceeded to attack his friends until he was snatched and put in the trunk of one of the vehicles in an unconscious state.

After driving for some distance, the young man said he was taken to a house in the same vicinity. Two constables, who are brothers and occupy the said residence, alleged that Budhairam had stolen some items from their house. He was handcuffed to a bed and questioned about the missing items, to which he denied any involvement.

After that, he noted, a few of them proceeded to visit his house to search for the articles, while the beating continued. But the teenager claimed that nothing was found at his residence. Water was then heated and thrown on the lad. This is when he started screaming.

He was doused for a second time with the hot substance. The injured teen told this publication that the men were fearful that neighbours might hear his screams and opted to put him back into the trunk. He said that they took him to a house where they handcuffed him to a bed frame, beat him and poured hot water on him while demanding that he reveal where the alleged stolen items were hidden.

He said that the car was moving for approximately 20 minutes and he managed to open the trunk and leap out. The men exited the car, but he had already jumped across the trench – one which they did not attempt to cross. As he looked up, it was a desolate location, some distance from where he lived.

After reaching home, Budhairam and his relatives filed a report at the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station and later went to the West Demerara Regional Hospital to seek medical attention.