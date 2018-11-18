Teen allegedly stabs labourer to death during drinking spree

A 14-year-old boy is now in custody after he allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old labourer to death on Saturday evening at Auchlyne Village, Corentyne Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as Desmond Seeodat of Auchlyne Village. Based on information received, the teen and the now dead man were seen imbibing after which an argument broke out between them.

However, the argument escalated which led to a scuffle. Shortly after the scuffle, the now dead man was discovered lying motionless with a single stab wound to his stomach.

He was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on his way. The teenager was picked up and is presently assisting the police with their investigations.