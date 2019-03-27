Teen allegedly raped, others stabbed after family friend went berserk

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped while family members were stabbed after a close friend went berserk during a birthday celebration at Falmouth Village, Essequibo River.

The suspect, 23, reportedly killed himself after committing the crimes.

Reports are that the young girl’s father hosted a birthday party last night where the suspect, along with others, were consuming alcohol.

Some two hours after midnight, the teen girl and her parents retired to bed. The girl’s 15-year-old brother and the suspect were left watching television.

However, shortly after, the suspect armed himself with a knife and slashed the boy to his neck.

He then proceeded to the bedroom where the teen girl and her parents were sleeping.

The suspect dealt several stabs about the bodies of the couple, who managed to escape, leaving the teen girl behind.

According to the police, the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl but she later managed to run out of the house.

When the family went back into the house, they saw their friend hanging from a beam.

The injured persons taken to the Bartica District Hospital where they were admitted and then referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

The police say that their conditions are being regarded as “serious but stable.”

Meanwhile, the body of the suspect is at a mortuary awaiting a post mortem. Investigations into the matters are presently ongoing.