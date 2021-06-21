Teen allegedly commits suicide after assaulting brother

Police are investigating the alleged suicide of an 18-year-old lad of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The incident occurred at around 21:00h on Sunday.

Reports are that the teen and his brother were having a drink at their home for Father’s Day when an argument ensued.

During the row, the teen lashed his brother to the head with a piece of wood, causing him to receive a wound to his forehead. The brother then fell to the ground in an unconscious state.

Police said the teen, sensing that his brother appeared to be dead, became afraid and ran away into the backyard.

Efforts were made to revive the injured brother who subsequently regained consciousness, after which a search was conducted for the suspect.

Some 30 minutes later, the teen was found dead in an apparent suicide.

His body was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.