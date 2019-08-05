Teen admits to committing armed robberies, to be sentenced tomorrow  

“I was hungry and I had no money,” were the words of a teenager who appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday to answer to five robbery charges.

Eighty-year-old Quacy Jupiter of Lot Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and admitted to robbing two persons while denying the third. He also denied being in possession of an illegal gun and ammunition.

The first charge stated that on August 1, 2019 at Louisa Road, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Robert Rollins a quantity of items totaled $43,000.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the same location, he robbed Ulric Bristol of a quantity of items valued at $63,000.

The third charge stated he robbed Roxanne Daniels of two mobile phones and $15,000 in cash totaling to $131,000.

It was further alleged that on August 1, 2019 at Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .32 revolver and four matching rounds of ammunition when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

Magistrate Isaacs, after listening to the prosecutor’s facts of the matters remanded Jupiter to prison until Tuesday when he is expected to be sentenced for the matters to which he pleaded guilty.