Teen accused of trying to extort $10M from ex-boyfriend gets bail

Nineteen-year-old Princess Williams of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), who appeared in court last month and pleaded guilty to attempting to extort $10 million from her ex-boyfriend, has changed her plea to not guilty.

She was released on $100,000 bail.

The young woman made another court appearance Thursday in the company of her lawyer.

The charge against her states that between January 4 and January 7, 2021, with intent to extort money from Kenrick Thomas, she threatened to accuse him of attempting to rape her.

At her initial court appearance, Williams, who was unrepresented by counsel pleaded guilty to the charge.

As a result, she was remanded to prison until Thursday when the magistrate would impose a sentence. In light of her not guilty plea, she was admitted to bail.

She will go on trial from April 1, 2021, before City Magistrate Rondel Weever. It was reported that Williams and Thomas shared a relationship for four months. The woman last visited Thomas’ residence on January 4 when an argument ensued and the relationship ended.

Following the break-up, Williams allegedly sent a voicenote to Thomas claiming that he raped her.

She further gave Thomas an ultimatum to either pay her $10 million or she would make a report to the Police. After receiving the threats, Thomas lodged a report with the Police.