Teen accused of simple larceny freed

A teenager who accused of simple larceny was brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday and was freed after the charge against him was dismissed due to the Virtual Complainant (VC) into the matter, not offering any evidence against him.

18-year-old Daniel Wilson stood before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that on November 10, at Croal Street, Georgetown he stole one LG cellular phone valued $36,000 property of Kesha Blackman.

The teen pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The VC in a statement told the Magistrate the she doesn’t wish to pursue the matter against Wilson and will not offer any evidence against him.

As a result, Wilson’s freedom was restored after Magistrate Latchman without hesitation dismissed the charge of simple larceny against him.