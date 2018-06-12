Teen accused of raping 17-yr-old girl granted $200,000 bail

A teenage boy who reportedly raped a 17-year-old girl of the Mazaruni area was earlier today (Tuesday) slapped with a rape charge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when he appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly.

Eighteen-year-old Etzer Hope of the said area reportedly engaged in sexual activities with the young woman sometime last month.

The facts of the matter was not provided, however the teen was placed on $200,000 bail and will return to the Kamarang Magistrate Court on June 18 when the case continues.