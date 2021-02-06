Technical problems forces CAL flight to return to CJIA

A Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) flight was forced to return to Guyana hours after takeoff on Friday after the aircraft developed a technical issue.

The flight, destined for the Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada, left the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at 01:10h. But a few hours into the journey, the pilot took a decision to return to Guyana after the Boeing 737-800 developed a technical issue.

The plane’s course was changed in the Northeastern-Caribbean area and arrived in Guyana after 05:00h.

INews understands that 60 passengers and crew were aboard the plane. The flight was rescheduled for Friday evening at 07:30h.