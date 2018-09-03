Technical competence of GA-FDD formally recognized with accreditation- GMSA

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Ltd. (GMSA) on Monday extended congratulations to The Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) on achieving the Certification (Award) of Accreditation in conformance with the ISO/IEC 17025:2005 standard for its four laboratories, from the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC).

The GMSA, in a statement, posited that this milestone achievement provides formal recognition of the technical competence of the GA-FDD laboratories to carry out testing relevant to the local food sector.

“The results generated from the testing and analysis of its laboratories will now be internationally recognized and accepted being backed by the authority that the ISO 17025 accreditation provides. This is a boost to Guyana’s agro-processing industry which can now confidently present results from GA-FDD testing and analysis as it seeks to access and maintain international markets” said the GMSA.

Moreover, the Association explained that the accreditation also provides confidence to consumers with respect to the GA-FDD’s ability to monitor the quality of foods and food ingredients, drugs, cosmetics and medical devices traded locally, including those imported.

In outlining the uniqueness of the accreditation, the GMSA further noted that “the GA-FDD Laboratories are the only public sector entities in the region that are so accredited – and commends the GA-FDD on its vision and industry in securing this accreditation.”



The GMSA says it is confident that the GA-FDD is now better equipped to continue to execute its mandate of protecting consumers from substandard food, drug, cosmetics and medical devices and to facilitate both local and international trade.