Teachers with pre-existing medical conditions to be exempted from NGSA, CSEC, CAPE Exams

As teachers and students about to sit the National Grade Six Examinations (NGSA), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) prepare to head back to school, concern has been raised over the issue of teachers who may have pre-existing medical conditions.

The issue was raised during a webinar hosted by the Ministry of Education this morning to address any concerns surrounding the 2020 examinations.

It was noted that persons with pre-existing medical conditions are more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Addressing the issue, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ingrid Trotman stated that teachers with such conditions will not be required to be present during this period.

“Teachers with ailments will be exempted, once they can present evidence or proof of their illnesses […] and given other duties,” Trotman said.

She also noted the resilience of teachers during this time and thanked them for their continued hard work.

Moreover, as it relates to students who may have health issues such as asthma, the Ministry of Education is working to put measures in place for their safety.

The Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO)-Secondary, June-Ann Gonsalves assured that if countermeasures are needed for students with asthma and medical conditions, including putting the students in special classrooms further away from other students, the Ministry is prepared to adjust.

“From the time we would have started our consultations we would have relied on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health,” Gonsalves stated.

The ACEO continued “if we need to consider relocating these children, giving them some additional space, we will ask the Ministry of Health for additional advice before we pronounce on this.”

NGSA exams are slated for July 1 and 2, while CSEC exams will be held from July 13-August 4 and CAPE during the July 13-31 period. [Extracted from DPI]