Teachers will be compensated for marking, supervising SBAs & Grades 5 & 6 mock exams 

The Ministry of Education is pleased to announce that a Memorandum of Agreement which delivers substantial improvements to the compensation and benefits for teachers across the nation. This agreement reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that our educators are supported and rewarded for their invaluable contributions to our children’s education and the nation’s development.

Under the new agreement, teachers will receive significant salary increases over the next three years: a 10% increase in 2024, followed by an 8% increase in 2025, and a 9% increase in 2026. Notably, these percentages may be adjusted if public servants receive a higher rate during these years.

Teachers in remote areas will benefit greatly from the increased Remote Area Incentive (RAI). In November 2023, this allowance stood at $9,000. It was subsequently increased by 122% in December 2023 to $20,000. With the new agreement, teachers will now receive $23,000 monthly, representing a 156% increase from November 2023.

Advanced degree holders will also enjoy enhanced allowances. Teachers with doctoral degrees will see their monthly allowance rise from $30,000 to $32,000, a 7% increase.

Those with master’s degrees, who received $10,000 monthly in November 2023, saw their allowance doubled to $20,000 in December 2023. With this new agreement, they will now receive $22,000, marking a 120% increase from November 2023. Educators holding postgraduate diplomas, advanced graduate diplomas, and certificates in education will also see their monthly allowances increased to $7,000 and $5,000 respectively, reflecting boosts of 17% to 25%. Additionally, teachers who have completed the Certificate in Education Management Course will now receive a monthly allowance of $5,000 for the first time.

The station allowance, which compensates teachers for working in particular locations, has been increased to $5,000 for all eligible categories. The increase varies based on the category, ranging from 11% for Headmasters (A) to 108% for other teachers in category A. Similarly, the hardlying allowance has been standardized at $5,000, with the increase ranging from 19% to 67% depending on the category.

In another significant development, the clothing allowance has nearly doubled, rising from $8,000 to $15,000. This boost comes alongside a 50% increase in duty-free concessions, from 100 to 150 annually. Furthermore, teachers holding a substantive appointment as a Senior Master/Mistress or above within three years of retirement, who have not previously benefited from a concession, are now entitled to a duty-free concession for motorcars up to 1500cc. Teachers in hinterland and riverine areas are also eligible for concessions on outboard engines and ATVs.

The Ministry has also doubled the number of annual scholarships for teachers from 50 to 100, enabling more educators to pursue studies at the University of Guyana or through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). Additionally, teachers reemployed after retirement will now be paid at their last salary scale before retirement, ensuring they remain adequately compensated for their experience and service.

For the first time ever, teachers will be compensated for marking and supervising SBAs and the National Grades 5 & 6 Mock Exams, a move that recognizes the critical role they play in student assessments. Non-graduate teachers (TS 1A to TS 5B) will also receive two additional increments after three years of continuous service, benefiting over 9,000 teachers (more than 60% of the teaching workforce). In some cases, this will result in salary increases of up to 15%.

This agreement represents a comprehensive package designed to enhance the welfare of our teachers and to recognize their pivotal role in shaping the future of our country. The Ministry of Education remains committed to continuous dialogue and partnership with the teaching fraternity to ensure sustained progress and development in the education sector. [Press Release]

