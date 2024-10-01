Teachers to receive over $2B retroactive payout this month

Over 15,000 teachers will receive more than $2 billion in disposable income this month as the government is set to make a one-off retroactive payout following a deal between the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) and the Education Ministry last month.

This payment is part of the 10 per cent offer that was accepted as the 2024-2026 multi-year agreement for salaries and other benefits concluded. Additionally, the 10 per cent salary increase agreed upon by GTU will be added to teachers’ payroll with effect from November 1, 2024.

This publication understands that the sum which covers payments for January to October 2024 is in keeping with the Guyana Government’s commitment to increase disposable income for the country’s educators.

Last month, the two parties reached an agreement regarding salary increases and other benefits for educators over the next three years. Under the new agreement, teachers will see their salaries rise by 27 per cent by 2026.

The 2024- 2026 multi-year agreement for teachers’ salaries and benefits was signed by Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, the Education Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Shannielle Hoosein-Outar, President of the GTU, Dr. Mark Lyte and its Vice President Julian Cambridge – ending months of intense negotiations.

The agreement mandates that teachers receive a 10 per cent increase for this year, 8 per cent for 2025 and 9 per cent for 2026.

Aside from the agreed salary increase, the multi-year agreement also includes several non-salary benefits for teachers. The Remote Area Incentive (RAI) has moved from $9,000 in 2023 to $23,000, an increase of 156 per cent.

In addition, teachers who hold doctoral degrees will receive $32,000 monthly, while those who have a Master’s degree will receive $22,000 monthly, and holders of a Postgraduate Diploma and Certificate in Education will now receive $7,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Further, scholarships would be increased by 100 per cent annually, which will see 70 educators securing free scholarships for Diplomas in Education and 30 securing Masters in Education through the University of Guyana (UG).

In addition, some 150 teachers drawn from across the ten administrative regions will soon be able to access duty-free concessions.

The provision covers vehicles with capacities of up to 1800cc, outboard engines of up to 75hp for persons in the riverine areas, and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for eligible persons in the hinterland.

As a result, some 150 teachers will be able to import vehicles that meet the criteria without having to pay duty, thereby lowering the overall cost of the vehicle significantly.

This will take effect from January 2025, given that the deadline for submission for duty-free concession for 2024 concluded on February 29.

One day prior to the agreement being signed, President Dr. Irfaan Ali highlighted that there is also an adjustable clause in the agreement, which stipulates that if a higher percentage increase is announced for the general public service, teachers will also benefit from the difference.

On this point, the Head of State underscored Government’s unwavering support for teacher’s welfare, noting that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration will continue to set aside resources for development projects.

“My government remains strongly committed to our education sector revolution, modernisation, and transformation. And in that commitment, the development of our teachers, the improvement of their conditions of service, both from an infrastructure perspective and from a personal development perspective is a priority in the agenda of transforming our education system… This, of course, is important as we expand secondary education in the hinterland, as we build new schools. We will need more teachers to go into remote areas because we want our education system to cover all of Guyana and the children of Guyana to have access to education at every level, regardless of where they live,” Ali said at the time.

On the other hand, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had stated that the Government’s 10 per cent across-the-board salary increase for teachers would rack up to about $12 billion over the next three years.

In addition, during one of his weekly press briefings, the Vice President rebuked blatant attempts by the PNC-led Opposition to sabotage the deal inked between the two parties.

In fact, he reiterated his earlier position that GTU’s General Secretary Coretta McDonald was politically motivated to thwart the negotiations.

“APNU confirmed that they didn’t want an agreement forward. They wanted the industrial unrest and the bad blood to continue because they felt it would serve politically. They don’t care about teachers… So, they confirmed that Coretta McDonald is the conduit to sabotage the agreement,” Jagdeo posited.

Earlier this year, teachers across the country had gone on strike for more than 70 days, demanding salary increases and benefits for teachers. The strike ended on June 21, with the GTU and the Education Ministry agreeing to facilitate talks on the multiyear agreement.

