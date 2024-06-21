Teachers strike ends

A more than 70-days of strike by teachers across the country has ended, following an agreement between the Guyana Teachers’ Union and the Ministry of Education.

The agreement was arrived at during a meeting between the two sides at the Ministry of Labour this morning.

It was only yesterday that President Dr Irfaan Ali assured that the government and the GTU would soon be reaching an agreement on the situation.

Meanwhile, in light of this development, teachers are expected to resume work next week.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand shared the following agreement via her social media page:

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

