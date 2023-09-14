Teachers participate in robotics training

To enhance the Ministry of Education’s Literacy and Robotics Programme, several teachers from pilot schools in Regions Two, Three, Nine and Ten are being trained in robotics.

The first training workshop for Grade Four teachers at pilot schools commenced today and will conclude on Friday. Several teachers from seventeen schools in Regions Two and Three are participating in the workshop. The workshop is being held in the auditorium at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD).

NCERD Robotics Programme Coordinator, Ms Petal Kadir said that the training workshop is intended to build the capacity of teachers. Ms. Kadir explained that the participating teachers are familiarised with the robotics kit.

She noted that the participating teachers will serve as resource guides in their respective schools once the training has been completed.

She stated that another workshop will be held for teachers in Regions Four, Five and Six next week. This will be held in NCERD’s auditorium. Workshops for Regions Nine and Ten will be held in Lethem and Linden respectively.

The Ministry of Education launched the Literacy and Robotics programme earlier this year. It is a collaborative effort between the National Department of Literacy and the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), which aims to improve learners’ literacy levels.

The programme is in keeping with the Ministry’s mandate to ensure that every child is a fluent reader by Grade Four while advancing the use of technology.

