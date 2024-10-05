Teachers are the true heroes of our society – Education Minister

See below for a statement from the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on World Teachers’ Day:

Dear Esteemed Teachers of Guyana,

On this special occasion of World Teachers’ Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and deepest appreciation to each and every one of you. Your unwavering dedication, passion, and commitment to educating our nation’s children are truly commendable.

In the face of numerous challenges, you have continued to inspire, nurture, and guide our students, shaping the future of our beloved country. Your resilience and adaptability, especially in these changing times, have not gone unnoticed. You are the pillars of our education system, and your efforts are the foundation upon which we build a brighter tomorrow.

Your role extends beyond the classroom; you are mentors, role models, and beacons of hope for many. The impact you have on the lives of your students is immeasurable, and your influence will be felt for generations to come.

As we celebrate this day, I want to assure you that the Ministry of Education is committed to supporting you in every possible way. We recognize the importance of your work and are dedicated to providing the resources and environment necessary for you to continue excelling in your noble profession.

Thank you for your tireless efforts, your patience, and your unwavering belief in the potential of every child. You are the true heroes of our society, and we are immensely proud of you.

--- ---