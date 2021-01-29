Teacher who lost home to fire gets support from Education Ministry

Chief Education Officer Dr. Marcel Hutson today, on behalf of Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and staff of the Ministry, visited Ms. Renita Joseph and her family who lost their home at Good Intent to a fire on Thursday.

Dr. Hutson met Ms. Joseph and her family at the site of the fire today and offered words of comfort for the immense loss and committed the Ministry’s support during this time.

He presented a package to Ms. Joseph comprising of a HP Laptop along with accessories and monetary assistance as her family works towards rebuilding their lives.

Dr. Hutson said that the Ministry of Education is concerned about its teachers and will continue to stand by their sides. He said that today’s contribution is a testament of how the Ministry views and values its teachers.

He told Ms. Joseph, who is a teacher at the Belle West Primary School that the Ministry could not hear of the tragedy and turn a deaf ear. He said that the Officers of the Ministry are transformational leaders, a hallmark of which is compassion.

Ms. Joseph and her husband both expressed their gratitude for the gesture by the Ministry of Education particularly since Ms. Joseph is a final year University of Guyana student and having a new laptop now would help her to complete her studies and to continue to teach her students while the monetary assistance will help the family to address some of their present needs.