Teacher shot, robbed of $250k at Turkeyen home

Shawn Thomas, a 53-year-old teacher of Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, is currently hospitalised after he was shot and robbed of $250,000 cash at his home.

Based on police reports, the robbery was committed at about 04:55hrs on Thursday by an identifiable male who was armed with a handgun.

Investigations revealed that the victim and his wife – a 28-year-old teacher – were in their yard at Turkeyen which is fenced with concrete, constructing a costume for Mashramani. At the time, he had the cash mentioned in a black side bag which was hung on his western house door, when the suspect jumped his northern fence armed with a handgun in his right hand, approached him and told him to hand over money.

The victim was afraid and told the suspect that the money was in his bag. The suspect removed the bag with the money and as the suspect was about to leave, the victim raised an alarm and the suspect discharged a round, which hit the victim on his right upper thigh.

The suspect then jumped the fence and escaped on foot with the cash mentioned. The victim’s wife took him to a private city hospital, where he is presently seeking medical attention. His condition is stable.

Several persons were questioned as investigations continue.

