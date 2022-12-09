Teacher gets $100K bail for allegedly raping female student

A 21-year-old teacher at the JC Chandisingh Secondary School in Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was today charged with the alleged rape of a student.

Kevin Nascimento appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Albion Magistrate’s Court where he was charged in relation to the crime. The victim is under 16-year-old.

Apart from the victim being below the age of consent, the court heard that the accused is considered someone whom the child trusted.

According to the police, Nascimento was a frequent visitor to the student’s home as his father, also a teacher, would have taught some of the victim’s older siblings.

It is alleged that during one of those visits in October 2022, the teacher committed the act.

Nascimento is being represented by Senior Council Murciline Bacchus. He was granted $100,000 bail and the case was adjourned to January 13 when the prosecution is expected to make a disclosure of all statements it will be using during the trial.

Meanwhile, this publication understands that the police have presented other evidence to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), in the form of a video, showing the teacher in an alleged compromising position with the schoolgirl’s younger brother.

After incident was reported in October, several students attached to the JC Chandisingh Secondary School have reportedly made complaints of sexual misconduct by the teacher of that school.

The police are currently investigating those reports. In fact, some of them have already gone to the DPP for advice.