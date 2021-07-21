Teacher found dead in yard after drinking spree

The lifeless body of a teacher attached to the Karasabai Primary School, Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo) was found in his yard on Sunday night. The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Peter Christian, a father of four.

Reports are that the man’s body was found by his father sometime around 23:30h in the south Pakaraimas village.

Based on reports received, the dead man was found with marks of violence on his body. He was last seen alive in the company of his father consuming alcohol earlier on Sunday evening.

This publication understands that the father went to look for his son and while searching, he stumbled upon the body of his son in the yard with bloodstains to the head.

His body was taken to the Lethem Hospital mortuary to await a post-mortem. A probe into the discovery of Christian’s body has been launched by the Police.