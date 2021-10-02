Teacher dies moments after giving birth at NA Hospital

By: Andrew Carmichael

A 22-year-old teacher of Waruni, Berbice River, died on Thursday at the New Amsterdam Hospital moments after giving birth to her first child.

Dead is Jacinth Muhummed-Osborne.

The woman was admitted as a patient at the Hospital on Tuesday and had given birth on Thursday morning.

She died moments later in the operating theatre. INews was informed that an autopsy conducted on the woman’s body showed that she died as a result of anesthetic shock.

Since her demise, the Health Ministry nor the New Amsterdam Hospital have issued a statement on the incident.

Family members are now demanding a thorough probe.

The lady’s husband, Sheldon, says the health institution is not answering the family’s questions. In fact, he said the explanation provided by the Hospital is unclear.

“They told me that her heart going, kind of race away and stopped, then after that, then it start again. Then they tell me that she okay and she breathing and she normal and I feel real good that he told me that. A while from that, he show me the baby and say I could see the baby but I can’t see the mother,” Sheldon explained.

Shortly afterwards, the family received news that the woman died.

Meanwhile, the woman’s mother Natalie Agard-Lucas explained that her daughter complained of being in a lot of pain while at the medical institution.

“They took her in on Tuesday morning at the Hospital, I was there with her when they said they had to do an ultrasound, they did the ultrasound, she highlighted to me, she said mommy all they said to me is they might have to give me a little slit because my baby’s very big, so I said ‘okay’. We went to the labuor room, she was there all day Tuesday…Tuesday night they induce labour, Tuesday night all night, Wednesday all day Wednesday, she still having the induce labour with pains, all night Wednesday night I was up with her, every time that I called and said ‘sweetie you okay? She was like ‘mommy, mommy, pain mommy, pain mommy, like ain’t gon able bare this pain mommy’. She said ‘is too much for me they give me too much of excessive drips’,” the mother told this publication.

“What I was told from inside persons that works in the maternity ward or in labour room, is due to the pains them my daughter went into theatre with…they use the term actually as they were faulted for my daughter’s death, because it’s like she heart didn’t able bare the pain no more and she heart wasn’t strong enough to withstand the pains and she collapse on the theatre table,” the mother added.

Jacinth and Sheldon got married in April and this is the couple’s first child.