Taxi serivce owner remanded to prison for falsely obtaining $11.3M in vehicle sales scam

Omeca Primo, the 36-year-old owner of Primo’s lmport and Primo’s Taxi Service, has been remanded to prison for falsely obtaining millions of dollars from several persons in a motor vehicles sales scam. Primo, a resident of Alexander and Charlotte Street, Georgetown, and of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday with 13 counts of ‘Obtaining By False Pretence’, whereby she obtained cash amounting to $11,300,000 from 13 individuals by falsely pretending that she was the owner and in possession of motor cars and was in a position to sell and deliver the vehicles on specific dates.

The charges were laid under Section 194 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

She appeared in Georgetown Magistrate’s Court (#5) before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty. She was not required to plea and was remanded to Prison.

The case was postponed to 2024/11/08 for report.

According to the police, “It should be noted that a total of forty-two (42) other victims gave statements, investigations are being conducted, and [additional] charges will be laid.”

