Taxi, minibus drivers operating in front of DHB to be relocated

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill today met with minibus and taxi operators who ply their trade at the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on the tarmac at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

During the meeting, Minister Edghill explained to the operators that they would have to be relocated to minimise traffic congestion and to allow emergency vehicles easier access to the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Minister Edghill further stated that he preferred to speak with the operators rather than implement policies that would put them out of business.

It has been proposed that the bus drivers relocate to the parking lot (opposite the DHB Head Office) on the northern side of the Bridge, while the taxi drivers operate from the street before the Harbour Bridge, near the Overpass.

One of the drivers informed the Minister that he is concerned that when they are repositioned, passengers may be unable to see or locate them. Minister Edghill, on the other hand, assured the drivers that a notification would be disseminated to the commuters.

The Minister further reassured the operators that commuters will find them wherever they are relocated to and that the changes were absolutely necessary at this time.

He told the operators that the necessary infrastructure will be put in place to make the service comfortable. This will include asphalt paving of the locations, adequate lighting, and proper drainage.

“The issue is making a smooth transition. We want to ensure that economic activity continues,” the Minister said.