Taxi driver traumatised after bandits hijack car

A 48-year-old taxi driver is now counting his losses after he was robbed by an armed bandit and his accomplice at around 06:15hrs this morning.

The duo hijacked his car, leaving him stranded in the vicinity of Cane View, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The driver, who hails from Rosetta Village Canal Polder Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD), would usually operate his yellow Toyota Wagon (HB 6272) near the Stabroek Market-Georgetown area.

Reports are that he was parked in that area on Saturday when two men approached him to transport them to a location at Cane View, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

However, the man was not aware that one of the two passengers was armed.

Just as he was parking his vehicle for the passengers to exit, one of the men pointed a gun to his face.

He was then ordered to leave the keys in the car’s ignition and exit the vehicle, to which he complied.

Satisfied that the driver had cooperated with the demand, the gun-toting bandit continued to point the weapon at him, while his accomplice entered the driver’s seat in the car and sped away.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.