Taxi driver to face judge, jury over attempted murder

Morris Carter of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was on Tuesday committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court for attempting to kill a man during a row over $2000.

Carter, a taxi driver, was on trial before Chief Magistrate Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

When the matter was called, the magistrate ruled that sufficient evidence has been presented before the court to establish a prima facie case against the 33-year-old man.

The prosecution’s case contended that on August 27, 2019, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, with the intent to commit murder, he wounded Matthew Gilbert.

Reports are Gilbert was at a wash bay when he was approached by the taxi driver, who demanded $2000 owed to him for a ring, which had initially cost $7000.

Gilbert claimed he did not have any money, but asked for more time to pay the debt.

According to the prosecution, this angered Gilbert who in response pulled out a pair of scissors, and stabbed the Virtual Complaint several times about his body.

The injured man was rushed to the Kitty Health Centre, but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Cater bail stands until the conclusion of the case in the High Court.