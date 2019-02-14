Taxi driver slapped with drug trafficking charge

A taxi driver was on Thursday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan on a narcotics trafficking charge.

Thirty-six-year-old, Sherwin Clarke of Canje, Berbice denied the allegation which stated that on February 11, he trafficked 3.86 kilograms of cannabis.

Clarke, a soon to be father was reportedly arrested at Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown when his car was intercepted and searched by ranks attached to the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

CANU Prosecutor, Narissa Leander objected to bail on the basis that the defendant orally admitted ownership of the drugs.