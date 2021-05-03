Taxi driver robbed of car, phone and cash by passengers

Delroy Adonis of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was robbed of a Toyota Allion car (PZZ 3220) valued at $3.2 million, a Samsung A20 smart phone valued $45,000, and $15,000 cash by three men posing as passengers.

The incident occurred on Saturday at about 21:35h at Friendship, East Bank Demerara. The car has since been recovered.

Police said that 33-year-old Adonis picked up a passenger at Vreed-en-Hoop who requested to be taken to Diamond, EBD.

The passenger requested that the driver stop to pick up a male and female and it was there they robbed him of the items at gunpoint.

They made good their escape in his vehicle. However, the car was subsequently found along the Craig Public Road. Investigations are ongoing.