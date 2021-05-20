Taxi driver robbed of car by armed bandits in broad daylight

A 51-year-old taxi driver was on Wednesday robbed of his motorcar, cellphone and cash by armed bandits in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at around 13:00hrs at Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police said the taxi driver was transporting a passenger to North Ruimveldt and as they were nearing the destination, they observed two men on the road.

The passenger requested the driver to stop the vehicle, claiming that he needed to talk to the men because they owed him money.

When the taxi driver complied, one of the two men darted over to the driver’s side of the motorcar and pointed a gun to his head.

The bandit then instructed the driver to lay on the road while the other perpetrator searched his pocket for cash.

The passenger-turned-perpetrator then took control of the motorcar while the two others joined via the back seat and they drove off.