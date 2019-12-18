Taxi driver remanded over alleged rape of 12-yr-old

A 33-year-old taxi driver, was on Wednesday slapped with a rape charge and remanded to prison.

Shadeo Pooran of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The charge alleged that on September 27, 2019 at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 12-year-old.

The matter was heard in-camera.

According to reports the child was standing at Mocha, Road, East Bank Demerara, when Pooran who was driving a car stopped and offered her a drop home. However, the man allegedly took a detour and drove to his residence where he reportedly carried out the act.

The 12-year-old told her parents what had transpired and the Police was notified. Following an investigation, Pooran was arrested.

The case will continue on December 30.