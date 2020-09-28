Taxi driver relieved of car, beaten by bandits in Sophia

A taxi driver is now left traumatised after he was held up and relieved of his white Toyota Allion, HD 724, by two persons who joined his car on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Saturday. The incident took place in Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Based on reports received, at about 15:30h, the 37-year-old taxi driver, who was identified as Aszol Mohamed and attached to the Top Notch Taxi Service base, was hired by the two men who requested to be taken to Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The taxi driver reportedly told Police that he accepted the job to transport the men to the destination since he was working to earn his daily bread.

However, when Mohamed arrived at the location, the men allegedly whipped out handguns and dealt him several blows about his body. As they beat him, they reportedly threatened the man that they would shoot if he does not get out of the vehicle.

Fearful for his life, Mohamed exited the car, and the men sped off with the vehicle. A report was subsequently lodged at the Turkeyen Police Station and the police are now on the hunt for the men.

Investigations are ongoing.