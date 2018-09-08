Taxi driver on gun possession, ammo charges remanded

Devon Porter of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who was nabbed by Police during a high-speed chase, was on Friday further remanded by Magistrate Leron Daly when he reappeared before her to answer to firearm and ammunition possession charges.

Porter, who claims he is a taxi driver, had denied both charges previously when they were read to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The court heard that on August 9, 2018, while he was in the vicinity of Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .38 revolver without being a licenced firearm holder.

A second charge alleged that on the same day he also had in his possession one live matching round.

The prosecution had informed of the court that the 38-year-old man was arrested after a high-speed chase with Police through the Charlestown, Georgetown area.

As Police approached the car, Porter was allegedly seen throwing the said firearm through the window into a nearby drain. The car accelerated and eventually crashed into a light pole.

The matter will continue on October 19, for a report.