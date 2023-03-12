Taxi driver killed in Linden-Soesdyke Highway crash

Days after a horrific accident that have since claimed the lives of five persons along the Greenwich Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), another accident, this time along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, has resulted in the death of another citizen.

Darren Henry, a 41-year-old taxi driver of Lot 1024 Phase 1B Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, died after he allegedly lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a baranka in the vicinity of Long Creek Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

At the time of the accident, 36-year-old Sheneka Campayne was the other occupant but she reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Police stated that the accident occurred at about 22:50h and involved motor car PTT 6945 owned and driven by Henry.

According to reports, Henry was processing south along the eastern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the said vehicle and ended up on the western side of the road and collided with the barranca.

Shortly after, the vehicle toppled several times, thus causing Henry to be flung out of the vehicle and land on the road where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

Campayne, on the other hand, was pulled from the wreckage in a conscious condition without any injuries. However, Henry was picked up in a semi-conscious condition, placed into a Force vehicle, and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex.

“…the driver was subsequently taken out of the vehicle and placed into the Ambulance and was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty…”, the report stated.

Henry succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. His body was escorted to the Linden Hospital mortuary for storage, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Following the accident, the scene was visited by law enforcement officers who took measurements. Investigations are ongoing.

