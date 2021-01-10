Taxi driver killed in early morning accident at Soesdyke

0

Forty-seven-year-old Lester Williams of Hill Foot Soesdyke/Linden Highway was in the wee hours of Sunday killed after he lost control of his motorcar in the vicinity of Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction.

Dead, Lester Williams

Based on reports received, the father of four was heading home when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the baranka, then into a koker and finally toppled several times before slamming into a parked truck.

He was reportedly pinned and died on the spot. His body was later removed and taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home. Police investigations are underway.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR