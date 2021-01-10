Taxi driver killed in early morning accident at Soesdyke

Forty-seven-year-old Lester Williams of Hill Foot Soesdyke/Linden Highway was in the wee hours of Sunday killed after he lost control of his motorcar in the vicinity of Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction.

Based on reports received, the father of four was heading home when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the baranka, then into a koker and finally toppled several times before slamming into a parked truck.

He was reportedly pinned and died on the spot. His body was later removed and taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home. Police investigations are underway.