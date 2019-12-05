Taxi driver jailed for 3 years for stealing woman’s underwear, cash

Twenty-six-year-old Yudhister Samjawan of 158 Third Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, who was accused of breaking and entering a woman’s home and stealing a pair of her underwear, along with a cellphone and cash appeared before Senior Magistrate, Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge read that on October 4, 2019, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, the taxi driver broke into the dwelling house of Yanti Stephens and stole one phone valued $35,000, a pair of female underwear valued $400 and $50,000, belonging to Yanti Stephens.

The Police prosecutor told the court that on October 4, the woman was awoken by a noise and as such, she got out of her bed to investigate when she found Samjawan crawling on her floor.

The court heard that the woman then raised an alarm and the accused fled the scene hiding in a nearby trench.

According to the prosecutor, the police were subsequently called and during a search of the area, they found Samjawan hiding in a trench alongside the street.

The underwear was found in his left side pocket after a search was carried out on his person. The defendant was then arrested and the charge was instituted.

After finding sufficient evidence against Samjawan, Magistrate Bess ruled that he be sentenced to three years behind bars.