Taxi driver gets bail on rape charge

A 49-year-old taxi driver who allegedly raped a 12-year-old child at his home was on Wednesday arraigned for the crime at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Orlando Fraser of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on June 10, 2019, at Pike Street, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

The matter was heard in-camera.

It is reported that on the day in question, the accused after picking the child up from school, took her to his come and carried out the act.

The matter was reported to the Child Protection Agency after the child confided in her teacher.

Fraser was released on $270,000 bail and will return to court on February 3.