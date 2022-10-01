Taxi driver, fisherman nabbed with 17g of marijuana

Police on the East Coast of Demerara have arrested two males after they were found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

The discovery was made sometime around 22:00h on Friday at Better Hope North, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that ranks from Division 4 ‘C’ were conducting mobile patrol in Better Hope North when they observed a motor car, with registration plate PXX 8447, parked on the western side of an access road that runs north to south.

At the time, the vehicle was occupied by a 36-year-old taxi driver and a 28-year-old fisherman of Mon Repos, ECD, who was in the passenger seat.

Both the taxi driver and the passenger were acting in a suspicious manner. A search was then conducted on both persons but nothing illegal was found.

However, a further search was conducted on the motorcar and in the ‘gas tank’ compartment, Police found a black plastic bag containing a transparent bag with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

They were both told of the allegation, cautioned and they both admitted ownership of the suspected cannabis. The duo was arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station along with cannabis, which was weighed and amounted to 17 grams.

The suspected cannabis was placed in a transparent evidence bag, sealed and marked then lodge in the general property book.

The two suspects were placed into custody pending charges.