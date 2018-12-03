Taxi driver facing another robbery underarms charge remanded

Casey Chapman, 27, a taxi driver who was recently slapped with multiple firearm related charges as well as a robbery charge, on Monday appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer where he was slapped with another charge of robbery underarms.

The defendant, who resides at lot 77 South Sophia, Greater Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on May 22, 2018 at Tucville, Georgetown, while being armed with an offensive weapon-a gun- he robbed Rasheed Pasha of a Toyota Primo vehicle, a Samsung cellphone and a gold chain, all at a value of $1.9 million.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the prevalence and seriousness of the charge, the penalty the charge attracts and the fact that a gun was used in the crime.

Magistrate Mittelholzer, remanded the defendant to prison due to the fact, that the said defendant has pending matters in court. The matter was adjourned until January 25, 2018.

Chapman along with two others appeared before the chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on November 29, 2018 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were slapped with multiple joint charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

However, they were granted bail. The said defendant was also remanded on a robbery charge.