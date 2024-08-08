Taxi Driver charged for raping child

Haimraj Narine, a 22-year-old taxi driver from Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast, was yesterday charged with ‘Rape of a Child under (16) years’.

The incident occurred on the 13th May 2023 on the Essequibo Coast.

The case was heard at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, where a paper committal was held and all relevant statements and documents were tendered and marked as exhibits.

Magistrate Clarke ruled that based on the ‘sufficient’ evidence before the court, she is committing the accused to stand trial at the next practicable session at the Suddie Supreme Criminal Court.

As such, bail was granted in the sum of $150,000.

--- ---