Taxi driver charged for marijuana trafficking 

A 40-year-old taxi driver/operator was on Friday arraigned on a Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge.

Eon Weeks of Lot 1 Durban and Smyth Street, Georgetown, was charged under Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (Control) Act Chapter 10:10.

The defendant appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Fabio Azore, where he pleaded not guilty and was placed on bail in the sum of $75,000.

The matter was adjourned to November 9 and was transferred to Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court.

According to police reports, at about 13:30h on Tuesday October 13, 2020, ranks from Regional Division 5 while conducting a road block on Mahaicony Public Road, East Coast Demerara, stopped a motor car driven by the taxi driver and also occupied by a 20-year-old female of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.

The ranks conducted a search on the driver and the occupant but nothing was found. Further searches were conducted in the interior where in the trunk of the said vehicle, two large bags containing seven compressed, bulky transparent plastic with leaves, seeds and stem suspected to be cannabis were found.

The narcotics weighed some 15, 412 kilograms.

The police had reported that after the discovery, the two occupants were cautioned in relation to the narcotics found during which Weeks allegedly admitted ownership.