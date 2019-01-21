Taxi driver being hunted after attempting to rape school girl

An East Canje, Berbice teenager is now nursing minor injuries after she allegedly jumped out of a hire moving car to escape the sexual advances being made by the driver.

According to reports received, the girl boarded the taxi on Friday, with other passengers and sat in the front seat as she was heading home from school.

During the journey, the driver allegedly started sexually assaulting her. At the time, the driver had already dropped off the other passengers.

The sexual advances continued against the teenager’s will.

However, as the driver attempted to rip off her uniform, she reportedly opened the door and jumped out.

She sustained minor injuries as a result.

She was picked up by another driver and taken to the Reliance Police Station, where her parents were contacted.

The student was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital to receive medical attention.

The Police have launched a manhunt for the driver, who has since gone into hiding.