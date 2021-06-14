Taxi driver beats man after collecting money then refusing to take him home

A 26-year-old taxi driver has been arrested after he attacked a passenger shortly after he collected his money and refused to take him home.

The incident occurred at around 20:45hrs on Sunday at Cromarty Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Ajai Sanserran, a 24-year-old labourer of Number 36 Village, was at a bar when he hired the taxi driver to take him home.

According to a statement from the police, the labourer paid the taxi man $500 upfront.

After collecting the money, however, the taxi driver reportedly refused to take the labourer home. As such, an argument ensued between the two.

During the confrontation, the taxi driver went into his car, collected a piece of steel, and dealt the labourer a lash to his head causing him to receive a wound.

The labourer was then rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with investigations.