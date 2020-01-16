Taxi driver arrested over marijuana possession

A 28-year-old hire car driver of East Canje, Berbice, was yesterday (January 15, 2020) arrested for possession of marijuana.

At about 17:30hrs, ranks performing duties at a road block in front of the Weldad Police Station, intercepted the car.

A search found six wrapped parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana were found hidden in the back bumper of the man’s vehicle.

He was arrested and is currently in custody.

The suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 3000 grams.