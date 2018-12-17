Taxi driver accused of trafficking drugs to spend Christmas in prison

After he was allegedly busted with a quantity of cannabis in his possession on the Little Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), 38-year-old taxi driver Ben Cumberbatch who hails from West Minster, Parfaite Harmonie was on Monday arraigned before the courts on a narco-trafficking charge.

Cumberbatch appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied the charge which alleged that on December 13, 2018, at little Diamond Public Road, he had in his possession 12 pounds of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Melville Duke, who in a bail application told the court that his client had previously rented his car and was unaware of the drug being concealed in the car.

However, Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail based on the seriousness of the charge and the amount of cannabis he had in his possession.

After considering the submissions, Magistrate McGusty upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded the defendant to prison until January 7, 2019.

The matter was transferred to the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

